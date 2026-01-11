Cosmetic surgeons have turned to using a “fat filler” harvested from dead people in order to give patients new breasts, sexier buttocks and other body contouring tweaks, according to reporting by Business Insider — in a practice that not even “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley could have dreamed up in her day.

The hot new product in question is called alloClae, manufactured by biomedical science business Tiger Aesthetics, and it’s become increasingly popular in plastic surgery circles despite its gruesome origins and aggressive price tag — ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per procedure, according to BI — because it allows dramatically less healing time and doesn’t require patients being put under general anesthesia.

“People are paying for the convenience,” New York City plastic surgeon Sachin Shridharani told the site.

Historically, plastic surgeons have relied on implants or siphoning fat from another section of your body and injecting it into another part in order to perform body contouring. Using alloClae gives them a flexible new option.

Another reason why it’s become popular is that weight loss GLP-1 agonists drugs like Ozempic have made faces and bodies saggy — and that has them clamoring for specialists like Shridharani to fix their body issues.

“In their own words, ‘I’ve got no ass,'” Shridharani said. “‘My trousers look like they’re falling off.'”

So how does somebody’s fat end up in a plastic surgeon’s syringe?

What typically happens is that people donate their bodies to science, with organs going to donation or scientific research. Tissue banks also harvest fat calls from dead people’s abdomen’s, though, and Tiger Aesthetics buys it and processes the fat cells into alloClae.

“As of the beginning of 2026, we’ll be producing a ton more alloClae so that we can service the real demand that’s out there,” Tiger Aesthetics preident Caroline Van Hove told BI.

The practice isn’t entirely unprecedented. There’s already a product called Renuva, for instance, with the same origin but used for facial injections.

Is it weird to have your body sculpted with the fat from a dead person? Maybe, but you clearly can’t argue with results — or the horror of body issues.

