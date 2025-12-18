Bernie Sanders Calls for Halt on Construction of New Data Centers

While some anti-AI advocates have called for some extreme property damage to halt the AI boom, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has a proposition that’s a little more down to Earth: simply shut it all down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

In a video shared on social media, Sanders announced he’ll be pushing for a “moratorium on the construction of data centers that are powering the unregulated sprint to develop and deploy AI.”

His main contention is that society needs to slow down on the rapid deployment of new tech, and ask an important question: who benefits?

“Let us be clear: AI and robotics are the most transformative technologies in the history of humanity,” Sanders declares. “Just a few points we need to think about: one, who is aggressively pushing these technologies? Well, surprise, surprise, it happens to be the very wealthiest people on Earth.”

Sanders’ call comes at a time when AI-related capital expenditures account for around half of the US GDP growth throughout the year, as low-income Americans’ purchasing power plummets and vehicle repossessions hit levels equivalent to the Great Recession.

“Do you believe that these guys, these multibillionaires, are staying up nights worrying about what AI and robotics will do for the working families of our country, and the world?” Sanders continues. “I don’t think so. I think that these very, very, rich men want even more wealth, and even more power. “

“Question: if AI and robotics eliminate millions of jobs and create massive unemployment, how will people survive if they have no income?” the Vermont Senator challenges. “Very few members of Congress are seriously thinking about this.”

I will be pushing for a moratorium on the construction of data centers that are powering the unregulated sprint to develop & deploy AI.



The moratorium will give democracy a chance to catch up, and ensure that the benefits of technology work for all of us, not just the 1%. pic.twitter.com/PoV5ziA4oQ — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 16, 2025

Sanders goes on to cite the growing degree of emotional dependence users are developing on AI chatbots, as well as the selfish ambitions of billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Dario Amodei.

“One thing’s for sure: this process is moving very, very, quickly, and we need to slow it down,” Sanders said. “This moratorium will give democracy a chance to catch up with these transformative changes that we are witnessing, and make sure that the benefits of these technologies work for all of us, not just the wealthiest people one Earth.”

