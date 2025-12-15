Fox News Instructs Viewers to Buy Plastic Christmas Trees So the Real Ones Can Be Sacrificed to Feed the Insatiable Hunger of AI Data Centers

The Grinch comes in many forms: greedy businessman, bosses that won’t give you the holidays off, and even Fox News hosts.

Dagen McDowell, a co-host of the “The Big Money Show” on Fox Business, recently flaunted her zeal for AI — and her distaste for holiday cheer — by declaring that a beloved local Christmas tree farm should be sacrificed to make way for data center infrastructure.

McDowell was defending a proposed plan for a 67-mile long transmission line running through Maryland that would bring more power to the booming AI data centers in northern Virginia. The $424 million Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project is facing opposition from farmers and other property owners whose land is in its path, including the owners of a Maryland Christmas tree farm. Critics argue that Maryland would be acting as an “extension cord” for the AI data centers, seeing no real benefits from the infrastructure while enduring a massive eyesore.

McDowell swatted these complaints aside as a bunch of hogwash, as spotted by HuffPost.

“I think that the United States of America would gladly just saw off Maryland and kick it into the Atlantic Ocean if you don’t like it,” McDowell said. “If there is a need for electricity generation and a conduit like power lines to bring electricity to a densely populated area of business and growth like northern Virginia, then it’s not about AI, it’s actually about economic growth for the United States.”

“Number two, it’s a tree farm! Not growing food,” McDowell continued. “The alternative would be some liberal’s gonna put some giant solar panels on that land, and you’re not gonna be growing any Christmas trees either.”

Amid McDowell’s Scrooge-esque screed — which seems stunningly hypocritical coming from a network that has long accused liberals of waging a “war on Christmas” — the poor tree farm had at least one sympathetic voice among the Fox co-hosts. “This farm is going to lose all of its aesthetic appeal as a result of this,” Brian Brenberg argued, saying he’s seen the “gross-looking” transmission towers in person.

“There will be transmission lines that have to go through developments and farms,” McDowell decreed. “That’s the very nature of a growing economy. Everybody needs to get on board.”

“You know what?” she said, eliciting groans from her co-hosts. “Buy a fake tree!”

Maryland is one of many battlegrounds across the country that have sprung up over the rapid construction of AI data centers. The sprawling complexes can bring soaring energy bills, and headache-inducing noise pollution. Some have also been accused of hoovering up their area’s water, leaving behind a desiccated water table. The actual construction of these colossal projects puts a massive strain on communities, too: a once-quiet Louisiana town where a Meta data center is now being built has seen a 600 percent surge in automobile crashes as massive construction trucks keep barreling down its tiny roads and getting into horrific wrecks, including near a school playground.

The utility company behind the proposed Maryland transmission line, Public Service Enterprise Group, argues that “without these upgrades, Maryland may face severe grid congestion, threatening both affordability and reliability for ratepayers” — but this is a hard sell to locals, when it’s clearly being built with a neighboring state’s AI data center boom in mind.

