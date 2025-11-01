Former CEO of Intel Building Special AI to Bring About Second Coming of Christ

Reader, you probably don’t know much about Intel’s former CEO, Patrick Gelsinger. But boy has he been keeping himself busy with an incredible religious mission since being booted out of the massive chipmaker last year.

In March of 2025, just months after leaving Intel, Gelsinger took charge at a tech company called Gloo, which is heaven-bent on spreading Christian values across Silicon Valley and Congress, according to a new profile from The Guardian, two spheres of influence that have become increasingly intertwined amid the Trump administration’s chummy back-slapping with tech power players.

One way he hopes to achieve this divine reawakening, he claims, is by building AI that not only will reflect Christian values, but accelerate the return of the Messiah.

“My life mission has been [to] work on a piece of technology that would improve the quality of life of every human on the planet and hasten the coming of Christ’s return,” Gelsinger told The Guardian in an interview.

Gelsinger calls himself a born-again Christian and has long been public about his faith, publishing two books written for a Christian audience: “Balancing Your Family, Faith & Work,” in 2003, and the near-identically titled “The Juggling Act: Bringing Balance to Your Faith, Family, and Work,” in 2008. He once referred to Silicon Valley as his “mission field,” The Guardian noted. And now with Gloo, where he serves as executive chairman, he has the perfect opportunity to do the Lord’s work.

His devotion is another example of the bizarre ways that AI has intersected with religion amid the tech industry’s rightward shift, with influential figures like tech billionaire Peter Thiel being obsessed with a literal return of the Antichrist, and others like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman describing their AI models in god-like terms. Meanwhile, droves of AI models claim to be the Son of God himself.

Gloo — which describes itself as a “technology platform that connects the faith ecosystem” despite its name sounding more like a brand that sells a minimalist take on household adhesives, which, hold up, actually does exist — claims to serve over “over 140,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders” by providing them with techie solutions like AI tools, including its Christian-Aligned Large Language Model (CALLM), also known as the Gloo Kingdom-Aligned Large Language Model (KALLM). A free subscription to the platform will allow “church leaders to create their own AI assistant, trained on their sermons and content,” the company says.

AI is something Gelsinger is particularly evangelical about. During a seminar co-hosted by Gloo at Colorado Christian University earlier this month, Gelsinger called the advent of AI “another Gutenberg moment,” per The Guardian, seeing a similar opportunity to how Martin Luther used the printing press to launch “the greatest period of human invention.”

“The Church embraced that great invention of the day to literally change humanity,” Gelsinger said at the talk, as quoted by the newspaper. “And so my question today is: are we going to embrace [and] shape AI as a technology that truly does become a powerful embodiment of the Church and the expression of the Church?”

