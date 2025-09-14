In a pretrial hearing for two of the so-called "Zizians" — an alleged cult started by a charismatic, cape-wearing vegan named Jack "Ziz" LaSota who wanted to save the world from killer AI — a screaming defendant and a trash-talking attorney turned the otherwise serious appearance into a bona fide circus.

Confused yet? Us too.

As Courthouse News reports, the scene at the Solano County Courthouse in Central California earlier this week was pandemonium as 30-year-old Alex "Somni" Leatham and 24-year-old Suri Dao awaited the official date for their trial, in which both are charged with the attempted murder of their former landlord, Curtis Lind, who was blinded during a 2022 katana attack over a rent dispute — an assault that ultimately became the first of six violent crimes associated with the loose group.

The co-defendants are also charged in connection with the killing of their friend Emma Borhanian, who was shot by Lind during the first of two violent incidents with the Vallejo landlord — who was, to make things all the more convoluted, killed earlier this year by yet another associate of the cult when he was set to testify against Dao and Leathem.

Almost as soon as the hearing began, Leathem — who, like Ziz and others in the loose group, is a trans woman — began screaming.

"I am an innocent woman! I have done nothing wrong! This is a show trial to coordinate the genocide of transgender people! What will you do when they come for you?" Leatham hollered. "Where have the good men gone? Where are the gods?"

She went on to accuse prison guards of denying her estrogen in custody — which is, to be fair, a thing that happens to a lot of incarcerated trans people, despite a recent court ruling requiring it be provided to them — and said she had been "kidnapped" by "dead-eyed brutes."

Leatham apparently shouted the same thing more than 10 times before being escorted out by three armed guards and having her hearing — the first time she'd seen co-defendant Suri Dao, age 24, in six months — rescheduled for September 24.

According to additional information from the Vacaville Reporter, a local newspaper in Solano County, Leathem also requested a replacement for her public defender. Though that article didn't elaborate as to why the 30-year-old wanted to fire her lawyer, CHN notes that the attorney accused prosecutor Ilana Shapiro of "misconduct" and being "beyond ridiculous" during the same hearing for not providing her with documents she needed to request time off for a personal trip.

A day after Dao and Leatham's hearing in California, fellow Zizian Teresa Youngblut, who is only 21 years old, pleaded "not guilty" in a Vermont court to the fatal shooting of Border Patrol agent David Maland, who died from a gunshot wound after he and two other federal agents stopped her near the Canadian border in January. Youngblut has been charged with killing Maland and injuring those two other agents, and last month, federal prosecutors announced that they are seeking the death penalty if she is found guilty.

Notably, LaSota has not yet been charged in connection with any of the alleged murders, which also include the slaying of two members' parents in Pennsylvania and the shooting of Ophelia Bauckholt, a German quantitative trader who had been traveling with Youngblut and was killed during the same shootout that led to Maland's death in January.

